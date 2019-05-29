Mamata Banerjee's MLAs and over 50 councillors join the saffron fold

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday unveiled a ‘seven-phase’ strategy to induct legislators and leaders from rival parties in West Bengal even as it inducted three MLAs — two from Trinamool and one from CPI (M) — besides over 50 municipal corporators into the saffron fold at a function in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that 40 Trinamool legislators would come over. Today, we are inducting three MLAs in the first phase. In the next six phases, one each month, more legislators would join the BJP,” BJP leader Mukul Roy said.

An upbeat Roy claimed, “Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wouldn’t have enough numbers after the 2021 Assembly polls to bag even the status of the leader of the Opposition. Among the inductees was Subhrangshu, Mukul’s son, who was expelled from the Trinamool for six years for anti-party activities. Subhrangshu, CPI (M) MLA Debendra Roy and sitting TMC legislator Tusharkanti Bhattacharya were given BJP membership.

Reacting to the development, Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said the Trinamool had no reasons to be worried. ‘‘A party has got some seats. Some of our supporters are joining the BJP under pressure,’’ he said.