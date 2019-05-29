Home Nation

Modi rule 2.0 to focus on farm, infrastructure sectors in first three to four months, say sources

The government will expand the reach of the central scheme of direct income support to farmers by removing the land ceiling.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the NDA parliamentary board meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi Saturday May 25 2019. | (File | PTI)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to win the trust of all, the Modi government, which will begin its second innings in a few days, will focus majorly on agriculture and infrastructure in its first three-four months.

According to sources, the government will expand the reach of the central scheme of direct income support to farmers by removing the land ceiling.

Currently, farmers having 2 hectares of land can avail the scheme. 

Secondly, the country will see a major infrastructure push, both in urban and rural areas. It will include doubling the length of highways to two lakh km in next five years, construction of roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), increasing the number of smart cities beyond 100 and fast-tracking the delayed projects.

The government is of the view that the initiatives will also help in improving the job scenario in the country.

Sources said all the ministries have been asked to submit their plan of action for 100 days of the government.

Weeks ahead of the national elections, the government had announced a direct income scheme under which farmers will get Rs 6,000 a year in three installments.

Sources said the eligibility condition of having 2 hectares of land may be removed to reach out to all sections of farmers.

On the issue of infrastructure development, the government will go by be the BJP manifesto which promised projects worth  `100 lakh crore in the next five years. The Road and Transport Ministry has already planned nearly 50,000 km of highways across the country and proposals may be cleared within a few weeks of the government formation.  In rural areas, the government will focus on the flagship PMGSY involving the construction of 1.25 lakh km of link roads.

The Smart City scheme might see an expansion. The affordable housing sector under PM Awas Yojana will be fast-tracked. The government will also ensure better implementation of social sector schemes like scholarship for SC/ST students, Jan Dhan and Atal Pension schemes.

Action plan of new government

In a bid to reach out to more farmers, the new government may remove the eligibility condition for them to have 2 hectares of land to avail the central scheme of direct cash transfer of Rs 6,000 a year in three instalments.

All the ministries have been asked to submit their plan of action for 100 days of the government
The Smart City scheme might see expansion beyond 100 cities.

