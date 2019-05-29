'Quit RJD if you have a problem with Tejashwi': Brother Tej bats for his 'Arjun' after Bihar loss

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of imprisoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has reportedly advised his younger brother and leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav to continue fighting fascist forces.

In a letter, Tej Pratap Yadav has said that whoever demands Tejashwi Yadav's resignation must leave the RJD. "Tejashwi Yadav, you continue your struggle to take the party to the top level of performance. I am with my 'Arjun' and he doesn't need to tender his resignation from party post in the wake of party's poll debacle," he said.

He termed the recent landslide victory of NDA a managed one.

"NDA's victory in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections in Bihar is nothing but a victory of 'setting'. It is not the victory of voting anymore," he alleged and asked the RJD leaders to fight the next assembly elections united.

The NDA in Bihar has won 39 Lok Sabha seats out of 40 reducing the electoral fate of RJD and its two allies - the RLSP and the HAM - to zero seats.

Disgruntled over the party's distribution of tickets, Tej Pratap Yadav had revolted and fielded two candidates of his own in the Jehanabad and Sheohar LS seats against the official candidates of the RJD.

After filing a petition in the Patna civil court seeking a divorce from his newly married wife Aishwarya Rai, an annoyed Tej Pratap Yadav had also opposed the candidature of his own father-in-law Chandrika Rai, fielded by the RJD in Saran.