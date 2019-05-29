Home Nation

'Quit RJD if you have a problem with Tejashwi': Brother Tej bats for his 'Arjun' after Bihar loss

"Tejashwi Yadav, you continue your struggle to take the party to the top level of performance," Tej Pratap told his brother in a letter. 

Published: 29th May 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar politics, RJD

Tej Pratap Yadav (L) with his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. (File photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of imprisoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has reportedly advised his younger brother and leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav to continue fighting fascist forces.

In a letter, Tej Pratap Yadav has said that whoever demands Tejashwi Yadav's resignation must leave the RJD. "Tejashwi Yadav, you continue your struggle to take the party to the top level of performance. I am with my 'Arjun' and he doesn't need to tender his resignation from party post in the wake of party's poll debacle," he said.

He termed the recent landslide victory of NDA a managed one.

"NDA's victory in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections in Bihar is nothing but a victory of 'setting'. It is not the victory of voting anymore," he alleged and asked the RJD leaders to fight the next assembly elections united.

The NDA in Bihar has won 39 Lok Sabha seats out of 40 reducing the electoral fate of RJD and its two allies - the RLSP and the HAM - to zero seats.

Disgruntled over the party's distribution of tickets, Tej Pratap Yadav had revolted and fielded two candidates of his own in the Jehanabad and Sheohar LS seats against the official candidates of the RJD.

After filing a petition in the Patna civil court seeking a divorce from his newly married wife Aishwarya Rai, an annoyed Tej Pratap Yadav had also opposed the candidature of his own father-in-law Chandrika Rai, fielded by the RJD in Saran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar politics RJD performance in Lok Sabha elections 2019 Tej Pratap Yadav Tejashwi Yadav RJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp