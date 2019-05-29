Saradha scam: CBI may move court against former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA: Trouble mounts for former Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar as the CBI is mulling legal options and may move the court to get a warrant issued and getting an ‘absconder’ tag for him.

The agency’s move comes a day after Kumar skipped summons issued to him in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. Kumar has been accused of destroying evidence.

The CBI had asked Kumar to appear at its Salt Lake office in Kolkata on Monday, hours after issuing a lookout notice against him. However, Kumar, through CID officials, had sent a letter saying that he was on a three-day leave and was in Uttar Pradesh and would not be able to join the probe. He sought seven days time.

CBI sources clarified that the agency will not give Kumar any extension.

According to CBI sources, the agency is likely to move court on Wednesday if Kumar fails to appear before its officials for questioning.

The CBI on Monday interrogated Prabhakar Nath, the investigating officer who worked under Kumar’s supervision in 2013 when the state government had set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the chit fund scam.