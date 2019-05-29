SP, BSP mull wholesale changes after poll debacle

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Post the rout of the SP-BSP-RLD gathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh, a serious effort is on to analyse how the formidable caste arithmetic of the alliance went awry. BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Singh, who summoned their party leaders for a dressing down, are said to be open to wholesale organisational changes to address the shortcomings.

The alliance won just 15 of the 78 seats it contested with the BSP winning 10, the SP restricted to its 2014 tally of 5 and the RLD losing all 3 seats it fought. However, the BSP was a gainer as it increased its tally from zero in 2014 to 10, which is now causing heartburns in the SP after it ended up shifting its votes despite no return from BSP cadres. At an SP review meeting, leaders assailed Akhilesh, attributing the loss to the alliance with the BSP. Some leaders insisted that the party was forced by the BSP to sacrifice seats that it could have easily won while being left with difficult seats.

Akhilesh vented his anger on party office bearers even as patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav held his son responsible for the drubbing. He said Akhilesh had sacrificed the SP’s stature by giving way to the BSP despite advice to the contrary. A hurt Mulayam condemned leaders for failing to save even the party bastions. Akhilesh has already sacked all district media in-charges and is mulling wholesale leadership changes in organisations like Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, Chattra Sabha, Lohia Vahini and Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade.

Mayawati, who summoned her leaders to Delhi, appointed Nagina MP Girish Chandra the leader of BSP parliamentary party with Jaunpur MP Shyam Singh Yadav as his deputy. Danish Ali, who won from Amroha, was appointed a chief coordinator.

Ram Vilas is LJP’s choice for ministry

New Delhi: LJP leader Chirag Paswan downplayed reports that he might be inducted into the new Modi Cabinet which will be sworn in on May 30 and said the party would be represented by his father Ram Vilas Paswan. The LJP parliamentary board, headed by Chirag, passed a resolution recommending Paswan Senior’s name at its meeting, which was attended by six newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs.