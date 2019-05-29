WATCH | Gurugram woman threatens to jump off five-storey building after 'denial of permanent employee status'

By Online Desk

GURUGRAM: In a video that has gone viral on social media, a woman in Gurugram's Cyber City was captured on cam standing atop a five-storey building threatening to jump if she was not given a permanent employee status at the company she was working on probation with.

A video of this cinema-style act is doing the rounds on social media and upping the angst of people concerned.

The video shows a man dressed in a pink shirt and black trouser trying to approach the woman and persuade her to change her mind. Ultimately, the woman was seen coming down, holding the man's hand, after a few minutes.

#Gurugram Woman threatens to jump off roof after company sacks her pic.twitter.com/WLY8BgAdfc — Newsd (@GetNewsd) May 28, 2019

According to reports from TOI, Inspector Vivek Kundu, SHO, Sector 18 police station said, "On May 24, when she got to know that the company was not hiring her as a permanent employee, following the end of her probation period, she threatened to kill herself."

He also said that the video was recorded by people who had gathered at the scene themselves after several residents expressed doubt over the authenticity of the clip.

Vivek further added that upon receiving the information, a police team immediately reached the spot and assisted the office management to convince the woman.

A company official commented that they refused to give her permanent employee status after the probationary period due to her unsatisfactory performance.

The woman said that she was being punished for standing up to the management as “they did not have the proper environment for women employees”.

After interventions by police officials, her colleagues and confirmation from the company that she will, in fact, keep the job, the woman decided to step down. From the video one can witness her being taken in by colleagues.