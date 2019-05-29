Home Nation

WATCH | Gurugram woman threatens to jump off five-storey building after 'denial of permanent employee status'

A company official commented that they refused to give her permanent employee status due to her unsatisfactory performance.

Published: 29th May 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

A woman in Gurugram's Cyber City captured on cam standing atop a five-storey building threatening to jump.

A woman in Gurugram's Cyber City captured on cam standing atop a five-storey building threatening to jump. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

GURUGRAM: In a video that has gone viral on social media, a woman in Gurugram's Cyber City was captured on cam standing atop a five-storey building threatening to jump if she was not given a permanent employee status at the company she was working on probation with. 

A video of this cinema-style act is doing the rounds on social media and upping the angst of people concerned.

The video shows a man dressed in a pink shirt and black trouser trying to approach the woman and persuade her to change her mind. Ultimately, the woman was seen coming down, holding the man's hand, after a few minutes.

According to reports from TOI, Inspector Vivek Kundu, SHO, Sector 18 police station said, "On May 24, when she got to know that the company was not hiring her as a permanent employee, following the end of her probation period, she threatened to kill herself." 

He also said that the video was recorded by people who had gathered at the scene themselves after several residents expressed doubt over the authenticity of the clip.

Vivek further added that upon receiving the information, a police team immediately reached the spot and assisted the office management to convince the woman.

A company official commented that they refused to give her permanent employee status after the probationary period due to her unsatisfactory performance.

The woman said that she was being punished for standing up to the management as “they did not have the proper environment for women employees”.

After interventions by police officials, her colleagues and confirmation from the company that she will, in fact, keep the job, the woman decided to step down. From the video one can witness her being taken in by colleagues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurugram Gurugram woman viral video Gurugram woman building video Gurugram woman video

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp