Woman inspector posted in intelligence unit murdered in police transit hostel

BAREILLY: A woman inspector has been brutally murdered in a police transit hostel in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

According to reports, Reena, 55, was staying in the transit hostel with her son following her divorce. She was posted in the local intelligence unit.

Sub-inspector Manoj Varma, who was Reena's neighbour, returned home around Tuesday midnight and found her door ajar. He called out to her and when there was no response, he peeped in only to find her lying on the floor. Her skull had been smashed.

The police was informed and the body was sent for post mortem. Police officials, who reached the spot, said her living quarters were ransacked. Everything, even the mattresses were overturned.

Reena's son was not present at the time of the incident.

