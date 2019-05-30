After Lok Sabha poll drubbing, Trinamool, BSP may lose their national party status

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls, several political parties, including the CPI, the NCP and the BSP may lose the tag of the national party of the country.

Currently, there are seven national parties including the BJP, the Congress, the CPM and the Trinamool.

Officials in the Election Commission of India claimed that the EC will start reviewing the status of political parties very soon and it will be based on their performance in this Lok Sabha election and past State elections and also the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, the Commission used to assess the situation after every Lok Sabha polls. However, following an amendment in the year 2016, it will be done after two elections.

An EC source said that a few parties including the BSP, CPI, NCP and the Trinamool may lose their national status before the next general election.

According to the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, a political party can be recognised as a national party if its candidates secure at least six per cent of votes polled in four or more states in the LS or Assembly elections and has at least four members in the Lok Sabha.

A party also needs to have at least two per cent of the total LS seats and its MPs should come from three states.