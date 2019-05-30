Aircel-Maxis case: Protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Karti extended till August 1

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday extended till August 1 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis cases by the CBI and the ED.

Special Judge O P Saini extended the protection after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought three-weeks' time to argue on their anticipatory bail plea, at which the lawyers appearing for Chidambarams requested for extension of interim protection granted to them earlier.

The agency said that its Special Director has gone to Singapore and it is to be seen if there would be any further development.

The ED said they have details of the bank accounts which they are probing.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.