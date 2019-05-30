Home Nation

BJP worker stabbed to death in West Bengal

Police said Mondal’s wife had lodged a complaint against three persons who are on the run.

Published: 30th May 2019 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The spate of political killings refuses to end in West Bengal as a BJP worker was stabbed to death in West Burdwan district on Thursday, police said. Sushil Mondal, 49, was allegedly killed by a Trinamool worker after an altercation over putting up BJP flags at Panduk village under Ketugram police station. Local Trinamool leaders, however, claimed Mondal was a victim of the party’s internal feud.

Police said Mondal’s wife had lodged a complaint against three persons who are on the run. According to the complaint, Mondal was putting up BJP flags in the village when the three objected. An altercation followed and one of them stabbed Mondal with a dagger in the abdomen.

When taken to a local hospital, the BJP activist was declared dead, the complaint said. The FIR named three accused but did not mention their political affiliation. However, the three are locally known as Trinamool workers, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP worker killed BJP Mamata Banerjee Bengal political killing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp