BJP worker stabbed to death in West Bengal

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The spate of political killings refuses to end in West Bengal as a BJP worker was stabbed to death in West Burdwan district on Thursday, police said. Sushil Mondal, 49, was allegedly killed by a Trinamool worker after an altercation over putting up BJP flags at Panduk village under Ketugram police station. Local Trinamool leaders, however, claimed Mondal was a victim of the party’s internal feud.

Police said Mondal’s wife had lodged a complaint against three persons who are on the run. According to the complaint, Mondal was putting up BJP flags in the village when the three objected. An altercation followed and one of them stabbed Mondal with a dagger in the abdomen.

When taken to a local hospital, the BJP activist was declared dead, the complaint said. The FIR named three accused but did not mention their political affiliation. However, the three are locally known as Trinamool workers, sources said.