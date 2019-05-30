Home Nation

Board exam results: Government schools fare better in Punjab

In a first, results of government schools in Punjab are better than private schools in Class X and XII exams of Punjab School Education Board.

SSLC students write their first examination at an exam center in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru on 21 March 2019.

Image for representational purpose only

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a first, results of government schools in Punjab are better than private schools in Class X and XII exams of Punjab School Education Board. Credit goes to the Padho Punjab program launched by the government which focuses on both weak and excellent students in schools.

Sources said that a total of 1.32 lakh students of government schools and 2,615 students of ten meritorious schools gave the Class XII examinations this year. 1.16 lakh students of government schools and 2,601 of meritorious schools passed. The pass percentile was 88.14%. Of the ten meritorious schools, four of them have 100% and six other had 98% result.

While 536 government schools had 100% results, 1,601 schools had above 80% results and 1,270 schools had above 90% results. Only two schools had zero per cent results. 436 private schools had 100%, 1,521 above 80% and 1,073 have above 90% results.

The pass percentage of Class X students this year was 88.21% in government schools. Students of 3,582 government schools gave the Class X exams.

Only one school had zero per cent result compared to last year’s sixty. Interestingly, 52 private schools had zero per cent result this year. 940 schools had 100 per cent results, which was only 104 last year.

Due to bad results, around 5% children used to dropout from government schools, which is nearly a lakh students across the state. But now, as results are better, one lakh students did not leave and another lakh joined.

At present 24 lakh students study in government schools, compared to last year’s 22.90 lakh students.

Government schools

536 schools had 100% results

Private schools

436 schools had 100% results

