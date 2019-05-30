Home Nation

Congress team to study Rahul's defeat in Amethi

The team will interact with party workers and residents and submit a report to the Congress President later this week.

Published: 30th May 2019 06:34 PM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working committee meeting

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By IANS

AMETHI: A Congress team on Thursday reached here to assess the reasons that led to the defeat of Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh that was considered his bastion.

The team comprises AICC Secretary Zubair Khan and K.L. Sharma, the party representative in Rae Bareli from where UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi became the only Congress leader to be elected to the Lok Sabha in the state.

Khan and Sharma will interact with party workers and residents and submit a report to the Congress President later this week. Gandhi lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Smriti Irani by over 55,000 votes.

Congress Amethi Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019

