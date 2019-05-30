Eye on state polls, Shah Faesal’s party in talks with AIP

Home Nation

Published: 30th May 2019

SRI NAGAR: As parties in J&K have started strategising for the Assembly elections after conclusion of Lok Sabha polls, the bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal’s party Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) is in talks with Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) of former MLA Er Sheikh Abdur Rashid for forging alliance for the State polls.

Rashid, an ex-MLA from Langate, had contested from the Baramulla-Kupwara LS seat in north Kashmir and stood third in the vote count by securing 1,01,500 votes.

Surprisingly, Rashid was leading in five Assembly segments in north Kashmir — Karnah, Langate, Uri, Gulmarg and Baramulla.

“Our party leaders are discussing modalities of the arrangement. It will take some time for us to reach an understanding on jointly contesting the Assembly polls,” sources said.

Shah Faesal has a clear image and so does Rashid, who is three-time ex MLA from Langate seat.

The Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to be held in November as Governor administration has informed Election Commission of India (ECI) that it would be convenient time for holding the polls in the State.

