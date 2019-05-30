Home Nation

HD Kumaraswamy meets Rahul, asks him not to quit as Congress chief

The JD-S leader also said that he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening.

Published: 30th May 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 05:01 PM

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal-S leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and requested him not to give up his party post following the Congress party's rout in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kumaraswamy met Gandhi at his residence here for over 20 minutes. Kumaraswamy later told reporters, "I have requested Rahul Gandhi not to step down from his post." He said that he had also apprised Gandhi about the political developments in Karnataka.

The JD-S leader also said that he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening.

