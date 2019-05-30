Indian Armed Forces get 276 new trainee officers

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Armed Forces Thursday got 276 new trainee officers who passed out from the National Defence Academy, Pune.

A total of 291 cadets graduated from the Academy as they passed through the portals of the prestigious Khetrapal Parade Ground. This included 218 Army cadets, 34 Navy cadets and 39 Air Force cadets.

15 cadets from the friendly foreign countries namely Afghanistan, Bhutan, Tajikistan, Maldives, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea also passed out from the academy.

These cadets will now be joining their respective force academies with Air Force officer cadets going to Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, Army officer cadets going to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and Naval officer cadets joining Naval Academy at Cochin.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa was the Reviewing Officer for the Passing out Parade of 136th Course at the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

The Chief of the air staff also reviewed the parade and addressed the Passing out Course cadets where he complimented the cadets for their exceptional drill movements and impeccable turnout. He congratulated the parents of the cadets. He also mentioned the pride he felt in reviewing the Parade and made a special mention of the award winners.

The National Defence Academy in Pune now has a strength of 2000 cadets. The cadets are divided into 18 squadrons. The ‘Kilo’ Squadron bagged the prestigious ‘Chiefs of Staff Banner’ for being the Champion Squadron during the parade.

The Armed Forces have a shortage of about 9000 officers in the Army, Navy and Air Force. The Army which is sanctioned to have strength of 49,933 officers is having 42,635. Navy has 9746 officers against the authorized strength of 11,352 and the Air Force at present have the strength of 12,392 officers against the sanctioned strength of the 12,584.