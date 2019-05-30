Jharkhand officials plan to improve tiger breeding habitat

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a bid to provide favorable breeding atmosphere to tigers, forest officials in Jharkhand are planning to improve their habitat in and around Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) by expanding it to the adjacent forest divisions near Chhattisgarh. For this, eco-development of 191 villages located in PTR will also be done without harming the forest area.

Officials claimed that after looking at decreasing number of tigers in the area, a micro plan is being chalked out which involves local villagers, under which, grasslands will be developed at several locations so that herbivorous animals also increase.

“Objective is to provide better habitat and atmosphere to tigers, which is also conducive for breeding so that the number of tigers increase,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests PK Verma.

According to forest officials, only two-three tigers were spotted in PTR in the last 2 years.