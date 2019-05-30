Home Nation

Kargil veteran foreigner? Army monitoring case of retired JCO sent to detention camp after court order

Police in Assam detained the Kargil war veteran and serving police officer identified as Mohammed Sana Ullah, 52, on Wednesday after a court declared him a foreigner.

Published: 30th May 2019 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 02:53 PM

Karil War Veteran foreigner, Mohammed Sana Ullah

Retired honorary lieutenant Mohammed Sanaullah. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Army is in touch with the family of a retired Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), who has been sent to a detention camp in Assam after a foreigners' tribunal declared him a 'foreigner'.

"The Director of the Rajya Sainik Board in Guwahati has met the retired JCO and advised him to approach the state High Court on the matter. The Army is monitoring the case and is in touch with the family," the Army officials said.

ALSO READ | Kargil war veteran ‘foreigner’, sent to detention camp; family moves court

The officials said that the JCO seems to have joined the Army in 1987 through the recruitment office in Narangi Cantonment near Guwahati which is now going through its records for his documents.

The JCO's son is a student of the Rashtriya Indian Military College in Dehradun and his daughter is also studying in an Army school.

Ullah, a resident of Guwahati, was detained from his house in Satgaon by the police on Tuesday after the Tribunal at Boko passed the order declaring him as a foreigner and sent him to a detention camp.

Ullah's family members have claimed that he is an Indian citizen who had served in the Indian Army for 30 years and upon retirement as Honorary Captain in 2017 took up a job with Assam Police as a Sub Inspector in the Border Branch.

