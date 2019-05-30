Home Nation

Land allotment cancellation by Yogi government politically motivated, says Kamal Nath

The UP has cancelled land allotment worth several hundred crores to Ghaziabad-based Institute of Management Technology (IMT).

Published: 30th May 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has described the Yogi Adityanath government move to cancel land allotment worth several hundred crores to Ghaziabad-based Institute of Management Technology (IMT) as “politically motivated.”

“The entire development is politically motivated, as whatever exists on the concerned land has been developed only after prior approval of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). No land has been encroached, whatever construction has taken place on the land isn’t new, but dates back to two-three decades and that too after GDA’s clearance,” Nath told journalists in Bhopal on Wednesday.

“We’ll make suitable submissions in the matter before the court,” he added.

The UP has cancelled land allotment worth several hundred crores to Ghaziabad-based Institute of Management Technology (IMT). The institute is owned by Nath’s family and is headed by his son, Bakul Nath.

BJP corporator Rajendra Tyagi, who was the complainant in the matter, said, “Acting on my complaint, the allotment of land, measuring around 10,841 square meters, has been cancelled by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). The construction done on the campus would now be demolished.”

