Maldives invites PM Modi to address Parliament

MALE: The Maldivian Parliament on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the House during his likely visit to the island nation early next month.
"#Maldives Parliament has unanimously passed a resolution to invite PM @narendramodi to address a sitting of the house during his upcoming visit to the Maldives," the country's foreign minister Abdulla Shahid tweeted.
#Maldives Parliament has unanimously passed a resolution to invite PM @narendramodi to address a sitting of the house during his upcoming visit to the Maldives.— Abdulla Shahid