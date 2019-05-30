Home Nation

Maneka Gandhi likely to be pro-tem speaker in 17th Lok Sabha



Published: 30th May 2019 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Maneka Gandhi: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi kicked up a storm while addressing a rally in UP’s Sultanpur where she was seen asking Muslims to vote for her or else she won’t work for their welfare. The EC took cognizance of the matter and asked the Sultanpur District Magistrate to issue a show cause notice to her.

Maneka Gandhi. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader and eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi is likely to be the pro-tem speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

Gandhi, 62, a veteran BJP leader, had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. Sources said she has been selected to become the pro-tem speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi is the outgoing Union Minister for Women and Child Development The main duty of the pro-tem Speaker is to administer the oath of office to new members of the Lok Sabha.

A temporary post, the Pro-tem Speaker presides over the first meeting of lower House of Parliament after the General election besides presiding over the sitting in which the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is elected if it is a newly constituted House.

Maneka Gandhi 17th Lok Sabha India elections 2019 Modi cabinet

