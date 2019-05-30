Home Nation

Modi 2.0 who's who: Shah, Jaishankar headline otherwise familiar cabinet

The biggest-ever event at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan, a swearing-in ceremony attended by over 8000 guests, saw many of the old, familiar faces returning in, well, old, familiar roles. 

Published: 30th May 2019 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

ramnath, modi

President Ramnath Kovind administers oath of office to Narendra Modi as the 15th PM for second term on Thursday. (Photo | Twitter/@PMO)

By Online Desk

Modi 2.0 has now been unveiled.

The biggest-ever event at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan, a swearing-in ceremony attended by over 8000 guests, saw many of the old, familiar faces returning. 

There were new entrants too.

The most prominent of these was Amit Shah. As we had reported six days ago, Shah is expected to be the new finance minister. His possible ascension to the role comes after Arun Jaitley decided to opt out citing health issues.

In all, 25 Cabinet ministers were sworn in. 

A big late evening surprise was the inclusion of former foreign secretary S Jaishankar in the Cabinet. This came with news that Sushma Swaraj has opted out of the new government. Jaishankar is now expected to replace her as Foreign Minister.

Among women, Smriti Irani made it to the ministry as expected. The new queen of Amethi is expected to be rewarded with a meatier berth.

Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal were among the other prominent ministers to retain their posts.

The outgoing ministers whose names do not figure in the new cabinet include JP Nadda. Speculation is rife that he may succeed Amit Shah as BJP president.

Other ministers to have been dropped include Suresh Prabhu and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Maneka Gandhi, who is also not in the ministry, is likely to be the pro tem Speaker. 

Key ally JD (U) decided to opt out of government as it was reportedly only offered one berth. Nitish Kumar's party will, though, remain in the NDA.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi attended the swearing-in as expected.  The ceremony ended with Prime Minister Modi thanking the gathering.

The full list:

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Amit Shah NDA S Jaishankar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp