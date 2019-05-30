Home Nation

Indian Navy to see major rejig of the top hierarchy

Indian Navy will witness a major rejig of the top hierarchy on Thursday.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, receives Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee baton from outgoing Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy will witness a major rejig of the top hierarchy on Thursday. While there will be appointment of a new chief and the new Eastern Naval Commander, another senior officer will get posted to the Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff.

Vice Admiral Karambir Singh is assuming charge of the Chief of the Naval Staff on promotion to the rank of Admiral on May 31. He is shifting from the Eastern Naval Command. Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain will be taking charge as the new Eastern Naval Commander.

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh will be shifted to the headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff at New Delhi. Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh will take over as the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine, Organisation and Training) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff at New Delhi. He moves on to his new appointment from the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy at Mumbai, where he was the Chief of Staff for the last 17 months.

In a related development, the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) allowed elevation of Vice Admiral Singh to take charge on May 31. His continuation will depend on final outcome of the case. AFT has posted the matter for hearing on July 17 as government sought more time for placing records relating to Singh’s appointment before the tribunal.

Challenge

Appointment of Vice Adm. Singh has been challenged by Vice Adm. Bimal Verma as he was superceded for the top post despite him being most senior.

