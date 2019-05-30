New Modi cabinet to expand Ujjwala scheme, provision of booking small LPG cylinders made

Home Nation

Coverage of PM’s Ujjwala Yojana, considered to be one of the flagship schemes of the BJP government, will be expanded in the first 100 days of the new government.

Moreover, the provision of booking smaller LPG cylinders has been made so that people can get it refilled regularly.

Earlier, a large number of beneficiaries could not use the cylinders because of the high cost of refilling.

The central government and the BJP believe that the scheme, which basically targets women from poor families, has helped them politically.

Sources said that the scheme will be expanded further and nearly 80 lakh more cylinders will be distributed in the coming three-four months. So far, nearly 7.20 crore LPG cylinders have been distributed under the scheme.

Moreover, officials claimed that the focus will be on the distribution of small LPG cylinders to the needy. Officials said the main purpose of the scheme is to provide the clean fuel to the maximum number of people.

Earlier, it was found that many could not get a refill as the large size cylinder cost around `700 after subsidy. Now, the smaller cylinder will cost around Rs 250 after subsidy.

According to a study on the consumption pattern of LPG cylinders by Ujjwala beneficiaries, it has come out that around 80% of the consumers have refilled their cylinders.

Distributors said that while generally five or six cylinders annually are consumed in smaller families in the country, many Ujjawala beneficiaries use only three cylinders.

