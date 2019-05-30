No ban for Congress leaders from Kerala to attend TV discussions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Congress leaders can participate in channel debates as there is no ban for party state leaders taking part in it, according to KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has also confirmed that there is no ban for state Congress leaders to participate in channel debates.

AICC spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has in a tweet mentioned that no Congress leader should take part in channel debates at the national level. Kerala leaders have got clearance from the party high command to take part in channel discussions.

It may be noted that several leaders of the Congress party had shot into limelight following their presence in channel discussions and they wanted to continue participating in debates. Party high command has, according to sources, allowed the state leaders to take part in discussions as the party has done extremely well in electoral hustings winning all except one seat it has contested.