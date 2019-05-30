Home Nation

Sharad Pawar, HD Kumaraswamy meet Rahul, ask him not to quit

Party leaders said that Pawar also asked Gandhi to take back his offer of stepping down from the party's top post.

Published: 30th May 2019 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

SharadPawar

Sharad Pawar (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Karnataka Chief Minister and JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi at his residence and asked him to not to give up his party post following the Congress rout in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to Congress leaders, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Pawar arrived at the residence of the Congress President and held a meeting for over 25 minutes. It is learnt that the two leaders discussed their parties' dismal performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Party leaders said that Pawar also asked Gandhi to take back his offer of stepping down from the party's top post.

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy also met Gandhi at his residence and requested him not to give up his party post.

"I have requested Rahul Gandhi not to step down from his post," the Janata Dal-Secular leader told reporters after the meeting. He also said that he had also apprised Gandhi about the political developments in Karnataka.

He also said that he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy Congress Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi resignation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp