Three-day farmers’ stir in Madhya Pradesh loses steam on first day

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The three-day statewide stir announced by farmers associated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) in Madhya Pradesh lost its steam on its first day.

While BKU led by its state head Anil Yadav was on the streets for the success of the stir, which saw farmers throwing their vegetables and milk on the streets in Bhopal’s Misrod area on Wednesday, the other farmers outfit led by Shiv Kumar Sharma ‘Kakkaji’ called off its proposed five-day stir (starting June 1) following a brief meeting with Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Bhopal.

“The farmers are confused about the fate of our stir, as the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh led by Kakkaji has held talks with the chief minister in Bhopal and announced withdrawing their statewide stir proposed from June 1,” said Yadav.