Home Nation

UGC order of forming ‘equal opportunity cells’ never implemented in most medical colleges

Out of India’s 512 medical colleges, not even 80 have a platform where students can lodge complaints related to caste-based discrimination.

Published: 30th May 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

University grant Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The suicide of a woman PG medical student belonging to the Tadvi Bhil Scheduled Tribe community in a Mumbai hospital last week, due to harassment by seniors over her social background, brings forth a harsh reality.

Out of India’s 512 medical colleges, not even 80 have a platform where students can lodge complaints related to caste-based discrimination.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had ordered the constitution of ‘equal opportunity cells’ in institutes of higher education in 2016 after the Rohit Vemula incident. However, since most medical colleges do not fall under the purview of UGC, the directive was not implemented across the board.

Among institutes of higher education, the highest number of ragging complaints comes from medical colleges, says Raj Kachroo of Aman Movement, an NGO that runs the UGC’s anti-ragging cell.

ALSO READ | Dr Payal Tadvi suicide case: Three accused doctors in police remand till May 31

Within that, a large number of complaints are from those facing harassment due to their social backgrounds.

Last year, 38% of the ragging cases were reported from 450 medical colleges against 47,000 other colleges, where the figure was just 1.8%.

“Students in medical colleges are harassed and discriminated against due to their backgrounds, the way they speak and the way they behave,” said Kachroo.

ALSO READ | Payal Tadvi death: End caste discrimination in medical colleges, urge health networks

He added most cases of caste-based discrimination are not reported by students out of fear.
Sources in the Medical Council of India-Board of Governors conceded they have not paid attention to caste-based discrimination.

Satendra Singh of University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi University said the medical education regulator should ensure functional diversity where students from diverse backgrounds share their concerns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr Payal Tadvi Dr Payal Tadvi Suicide University Grants Commission UGC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp