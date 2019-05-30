'Why is my department being singled out': Sidhu hits out at Punjab CM Amarinder

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu landed in controversy yet again following his jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, asking why his department was being singled out over non-performance of the 60-odd departments.

Sidhu said: "If my department is changed, it will be the decision of CM Amarinder, I have never spoken about ministers who oppose me because all of them are my brothers.’’

Giving details, Sidhu said he had performed to his best of his ability and his department has disbursed all sanctioned funds listed under various schemes. "I have not retained even a single rupee and have all the records with me. I have announced unlimited funds for sixteen cities falling under AMRUT a scheme of the Central government and allotted Rs 1,700 crore for sewerage plants and Rs 3000 crore for the fitting of pipes,’’ he said.

Amarinder had raised a question over the performance of Sidhu as local bodies minister and had hinted of changing his portfolio.

Interestingly, Sidhu had campaigned for party candidates in Bathinda, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur and on all the three seats the Congress lost.