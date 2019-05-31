Home Nation

Allies should have proportional representation in cabinet: Nitish Kumar

The Bihar chief minister added that his party do not have any problem or any kind of repentance on not being the part of the cabinet.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JDU refused "symbolic participation" in the Union cabinet, asserted on Friday that allies should have been given proportional representation in the cabinet.

The Janata Dal (United) chief, however, made it clear that one should not have any confusion that being in the government is the only testimony that they are with the government.

"We are firmly with the NDA," Kumar told reporters at the airport here after participating in the swearing-in ceremony of the Narendra Modi government.

"As the JDU national president, I want to tell that there is no question of JDU joining the Union cabinet in the future," Kumar said.

The chief minister added that his party do not have any problem or any kind of repentance on not being the part of the cabinet.

 

