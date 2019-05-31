ECR in Bihar awards 135 members of engineering wing for extraordinary works on safety

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The East Central Railway (ECR) at its headquarter in Bihar's Hajipur, awarded more than a hundred engineers and other employees of engineering wing with shields and citations for their extraordinary performances across the zone limits.

The awardees had completed a slew of engineering projects within stipulated time frame under the jurisdictions of all the five divisions, situated in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern part of Uttar Pradesh.

Lauding the performances of engineering wing, zone's principal chief engineer Kamal Deo said, "performances must be prized with a due share of financial and citations honours. The engineering wing of ECR in 2018-19 in Indian railways has done highly commendable jobs by strengthening as well completing a number of engineering based projects".

He praised the staff and officials of the concerned wing for their extraordinary works done on track safety also. Prior to the felicitation event, he held a meeting with all divisional chiefs of engineering wings and reviewed the performances on projects in progress.

Chief spokesperson of the zone, Rajesh Kumar said that 135 including 7 officials of engineering wing were awarded. Kumar said that ECR has achieved a remarkable position in Indian railways on safety and engineering performances.