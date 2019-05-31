Home Nation

Education, employment, empowerment priority for Minority Affairs Ministry: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​​​ (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said his ministry will work with the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas', and asserted that priority will be given to "3Es"-- education, employment and empowerment -- for development of minorities.

Speaking to the media after taking charge of the ministry, Naqvi said providing quality education to minorities will be the ministry's priority.

"3Es -- Education, Employment and Empowerment will be the priority to ensure socio-economic-educational empowerment of minorities," he said.

"Our commitment is to provide fruits of development to the last person of the society," Naqvi said.

The Minority Affairs Ministry will launch a nationwide awareness campaign on a war footing to reduce school dropout rate among minorities, especially Muslim girls, he said.

"Schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, hostels, Sadbhav Mandap etc. will be constructed on a war footing in minority-concentrated areas across the country to ensure better educational infrastructure under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karykram," he said.

Naqvi said the campaign to provide employment and employment opportunities to master artisans from the minority communities will be further accelerated.

Hunar Haat, which has been proved to be an effective measure to provide employment and employment opportunities to master artisans, will be organised across the country in the coming days, he said.

Naqvi said the ministry has prepared a 100-day roadmap to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas' (with all, for everybody's development and having everyone's trust)."

Effective programmes for socio-economic educational empowerment of minorities and providing employment and employment opportunities to them is part of this 100-day roadmap, he said.

Naqvi said that 100 per cent digitization and GPS mapping of waqf properties across the country will also be a priority for the ministry.

 

