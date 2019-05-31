Home Nation

Expecting first baby, UP woman delivers quadruplets

27-year-old Rehana from Gonda district delivered two girls and two boys.

Published: 31st May 2019 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

baby

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

LUCKNOW: For 27-year-old Rehana, it was a huge surprise when she delivered four babies - two girls and two boys - in a Lucknow hospital as she was expecting only her first baby.

Rehana belongs to Gonda district and was expecting her 'first baby' when she developed labour pains on Wednesday. Her family members took her to the district hospital but the doctors said her condition was "critical" and referred her to Lucknow.

She was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow late on Wednesday and the doctors operated upon her to deliver the four babies. Asha Misra, the doctor, said that it was rare for a woman to conceive quadruplets through natural means. "It is often through the IVF technology that a woman delivers twins or triplets," she said.

Misra said that all the babies weighed around 1.5 kilogram even though it was a premature delivery. The mother and the babies would be kept under observation for a few more days. The doctors said that they will be advising the mother on how to handle four babies together and ensure that each one gets ample nutrition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP woman first baby First baby quadruplets UP woman quadruplets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp