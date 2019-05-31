Fire breaks out in medical shop in Nagpur, cooling operation underway

Home Nation

Officials cite short circuit as a reason for the fire which broke out on Thursday night in Sandesh Dawa Bazaar building.

Published: 31st May 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Fire broke out in Sandesh Dawa Bazaar of Nagpur due to short circuit in a medical shop

Fire broke out in Sandesh Dawa Bazaar of Nagpur due to short circuit in a medical shop (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NAGPUR: A fire broke out on Thursday night in Sandesh Dawa Bazaar building of Nagpur due to a short circuit in a medical shop. "Fire broke out at around 1 pm and engulfed 70 shops in the building. We are trying our best to control fire. There was a short circuit in a shop which is the major reason," Daya Shankar Tiwari, a fire official said.

Fire tenders are present at the spot and are engaged in dousing the flame. The blaze reportedly engulfed medicines worth lakhs of rupees. The total loss is yet to be estimated. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

