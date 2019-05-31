Home Nation

Former Union Minister J P Nadda tipped to take over BJP reins from Amit Shah

With Amit Shah joining the Modi Cabinet, former Union Minister J P Nadda is likely to succeed him as BJP chief.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Amit Shah joining the Modi Cabinet, former Union Minister J P Nadda is likely to succeed him as BJP chief. Party leaders attributed Nadda’s omission from the Council of Ministers to the impending move to give the BJP reins in his hands, sticking to the ‘one man one post’ rule. Nadda will be following a similar trajectory as was taken by Shah to rise to the top position in the party. Shah, as BJP general secretary, was appointed in-charge of Uttar Pradesh in 2013 and oversaw the Lok Sabha elections in the key state, delivering 71 MPs to the kitty of the saffron outfit in 2014.

Nadda, who has been BJP’s Parliamentary Board secretary, was party in-charge of UP for the Lok Sabha elections this time. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi trusts Nadda’s abilities to lead the party, besides ensuring harmonious relations with the government. He has been keeping a low profile and remained focused on organisational responsibilities,” said a senior BJP leader.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah, ex-diplomat Jaishankar in 'new' Modi Cabinet, portfolios to be decided on Friday

Nadda, if appointed as BJP chief, will serve the remaining tenure of Shah, who had given an extension to himself till December. Shah could have served one more term if he wasn’t inducted in the council of ministers. With Assembly elections slated in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand later this year, the BJP chief will be appointed sooner to allow the incumbent to settle in the new role.

With the PM not inducting any member of ‘Team Shah’ in his ministry, there would not be much organisational change, which would allow Shah to keep a tab on the party’s functioning.“The formal election of the new BJP chief will take place once the process of organisational polls is completed. Till then, the new chief will only serve the remaining tenure of Shah,” added a BJP functionary.

