Miscreant sets ablaze car, kills dog outside Arunachal MP’s residence

East Arunachal MP, Tapir Gao, informed the state’s chief secretary, director general of police (DGP) and Itanagar (capital complex) superintendent of police of the incident.

Published: 31st May 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A miscreant on Friday set ablaze a car and killed a dog at the gate of the private residence of East Arunachal MP, Tapir Gao, in Itanagar.

The police identified the accused but he was yet to be arrested.

The BJP MP informed the state’s chief secretary, director general of police (DGP) and Itanagar (capital complex) superintendent of police of the incident. His family also lodged an FIR with the police.

He said a car was brought to the gate of his residence at around 6 am on Friday and set ablaze while a dog was killed at the site.

“Many cases have been registered by me and my party workers against those people who are active on social media against me…Who will take responsibility if something happens to my life?” he wrote in his complaint sent through WhatsApp. 

He sniffed that the reason for the act was “political”.

“It’s a testing time for the newly-installed BJP government in Arunachal. It looks like an act committed to terrorise me and my family,” Gao told Express, adding “They want to show they can do such things to an MP. I want that strict action is taken against them”.

Taking the help of CCTV footage, the police identified the accused as one Tongam Jomoh. He is on the run.

DGP SBK Singh said the accused had been identified and police teams sent to arrest him. He, however, expressed ignorance if the accused is from any political party or if he did it to terrorise the MP and his family saying “unless we catch him and verify certain things about him, we cannot say anything”.

Ahead of the April 11 Assembly elections in the state, the accused, who claimed he is the president of All Arunachal Abo Tani Association, had allegedly threatened Gao with dire consequences for fielding “outsiders” in the polls.

Gao had defeated his nearest rival Lowangcha Wanglat of Congress by 69,948 votes in the Parliamentary elections.

