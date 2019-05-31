Patna Diary

By Express News Service

Railways take action against transgenders

The East Central Railway (ECR) arrested 298 transgenders in 2018 and 98 between January and April 2019 from five divisions — Sonepur, Danapur, Dhanbad, Mughalsarai and Samastipur. Inspector General of Railway Protection Force (RPF) in ECR Ravindra Verma said that 298 transgenders were rounded up from different trains by the railway law enforcing agency. “The 98 transgenders were picked up for unlawful activities such as demanding money from passengers. They have been fined,” Verma said. In 2018, a total of 20,566, including 289 transgenders, were arrested by the Indian Railways.

Bihar guv encourages academic research

Stressing on the need of carrying out quality research in academics, governor–cum-chancellor Lalji Tandon at a day-long workshop on quality research said research enhances the analytical ability and also sharpens problem-solving skills. The workshop was organised by Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University in Patna. Twenty scholars, including chairman of the Indian Council for Social Science Research(ICSSR) BB Kumar, RC Sobti (chancellors’ educational adviser) and VCs and the pro-VCs of state’s other universities shared their expertise.

Father-son philatelist duo in Sweden

Pradeep Jain and his son Pragya, known for Philately in Patna, have gone to Sweden to take part in a five-day international stamp exhibition, which began on May 29. The exhibition was inaugurated by King Carl XVI Guest of Sweden at the Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre. Pradeep is displaying five frames on Mahatma Gandhi while his son Pragya eight frames on ‘A study of the first issues of India’. Pragya, a student of Patna’s St Michael High School, who graduated from Delhi University, is now a full-time philatelist.

Loco-pilots rewarded for averting collision

General Manager (GM) of ECR LC Trivedi rewarded two loco pilots with cash and citation certificates for averting a head-on collision between two express trains. Chief spokesperson of ECR Rajesh Kumar said loco-pilot of Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express Ravi Shanker and his assistance Pradeep Kumar averted the collision on May 23 at Goraul station. The Bihar Sampark Kranti express had come on the same railway track on which the Siwan-Samastipur Passenger train was travelling.