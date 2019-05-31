Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi slams UP government over UPPSC paper leak reports

Priyanka alleged that while the youth were being duped, the Yogi government was looking after the interest of defaulters and commission agents.

Published: 31st May 2019 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over reports of UPPSC paper leak, alleging that while the youth were being duped, it was looking after the interest of defaulters and commission agents.

"The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) papers were given for printing to a defaulter. Some officials colluded with a defaulter and compromised the examination for commission and bribery," Gandhi, who is AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, alleged.

"Youth are being duped right under the nose of the government, but UP government is busy looking after the interest of defaulters and commission agents," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UPPSC paper leak UP governmnet Priyanka Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp