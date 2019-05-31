Home Nation

Rajasthan government soon to take action against eateries servicing hookah 

Addressing a workshop on the 'World No Tobacco Day', Gehlot said addiction of tobacco among youth is a matter of serious concern.

Image of a hooka stand used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JAIPUR: After banning the sale and advertisement of e-cigarettes, the Rajasthan government has decided to take strong action against restaurants serving hookah to customers, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Friday.

He said he has asked the state health minister to take strong action against restaurants and cafes serving hookah.

Steps should be taken at the central government level to make the young generation of the country free from addiction of tobacco, he said.

"Acting on the lines, we have banned e-cigarette in the state. In the previous Congress government, we banned smoking at public places in the state and good results were seen.

"Several tobacco companies had tried creating unnecessary pressure but the decision could be implemented due to our strong will power," Gehlot said.

He said a state-level de-addiction campaign was launched on Sarvodaya Diwas on January 30 where 1.14 crore people pledged to not consume tobacco products.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state government will soon bring a law for Right to Health and Food Adulteration.

 

