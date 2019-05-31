Second coming, first decision: Modi hikes scholarships for jawans’ children

By Express News Service

After assuming office, PM Narendra Modi’s first decision was to approve a major change in the ‘Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme’ (PMSS) under the National Defence Fund (NDF).

As per the PM’s directions, scholarships have been increased from Rs. 2000 per month to Rs. 2500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2250 per month to Rs. 3000 per month for girls.

Our Government’s first decision dedicated to those who protect India!



Major changes approved in PM’s Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund including enhanced scholarships for wards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks. https://t.co/Vm90BD77hm pic.twitter.com/iXhFNlBCIc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2019

The ambit of the Scholarship Scheme is also extended to the wards of State Police officials martyred during terror or naxal attacks. The quota of new scholarships for children of state police officials will be Rs 500 in a year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will be the nodal Ministry in this regard.

The NDF was set up in 1962 to take charge of the voluntary donations in cash and kind received for promotion of the national defence effort, and to decide on their utilisation.

Currently, the fund is being used for the welfare of the members of the Armed Forces, Para Military forces and Railway Protection Force, and their dependents. The fund is administered by an Executive Committee with the Prime Minister as the Chairperson and the Defence, Finance and Home Ministers as Members.

The PMSS is being implemented to encourage technical and post-graduate education for the widows and children of the deceased/ex-service personnel of Armed Forces and Para Military Forces and Railway Protection Force.

Scholarships are available for education at technical institutions.