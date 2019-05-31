Home Nation

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

The bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter and handed over to the legal heirs.

Published: 31st May 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Indian_Army

Three Kashmiri men belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit were brought down early in the day, police said.. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants and their "active associate" were Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

A police spokesperson said the third person killed in the encounter was missing since Thursday afternoon and "was part of the militant group". Earlier, a police official said he was an "active associate" of the group.

"On credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched by police and security forces in Sugan area of south Kashmir. Pertinently, the encounter site was located in orchards with no habitation nearby," the police spokesperson said.

He said during the search operation, the hiding militants fired at the search party of the forces. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter, he said. In the ensuing encounter, two listed militants along with the other one who was part of the group were killed, he said.

The bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter and handed over to the legal heirs, he added.

The two militants were identified as Abid Manzoor Magray alias Sajju Tiger, a resident Nowpora Payeeen Pulwama, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, from Urmulla Lassipora Pulwama.

The other person who was part of the group was identified as Jasim Rashid Shah, a resident of Malnar, Shopian.

"The group was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. Magray and Bhat were wanted by law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes, including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities. Several terror crime cases were registered against them," the spokesperson said.

According to police records, he said, Magray had a history of terror crime records since 2016 and was part of groups involved in planning and executing a series of terror attacks in the area and many other civilian atrocities.

Several terror crime cases, including an attack at Litter, weapon snatching at Gudbug Guard, firing on police post-Lassipora, firing on patrolling party at Alaipora Lassipora, vehicle theft, kidnapping of a girl and several other criminal cases were registered against him, he said.

Bhat was also involved in several terror attacks on security establishments in the area and many terror crime cases were also registered against him, the spokesperson said.

"Shah, as per the records and inputs available with police coupled with the family version, was missing since yesterday (Thursday) afternoon and was part of this group," he added.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter, the spokesperson said, adding that all the material have been taken in the case records for the purpose of investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shopian Militants killed Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp