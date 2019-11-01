Army organises special outreach camps in Leh and Kargil during 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Unity Run

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army used ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ Unity Run on Thursday as an outreach drive for people living in far-flung areas and to engage children in Leh and Kargil on Thursday. The various units and formations of the Corps took up a number of activities in the run-up to the event to spread the message of unity and nation-building.

Army in its communiqué said, “The run was organised by the ‘Fire & Fury’ Corps, amidst the scenic and challenging high altitude, over 3000 service personnel participated in the ‘Run for Unity’ which was named ‘EK DAUD DESH KE NAAM’.” and added, “Some local veterans, school children and other volunteers also participated in the event.”

The run was flagged off by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding, ‘Fire & Fury’ Corps.

A special focus was paid to involve the children and to reach out to the people in remote areas of the region. “At Army Public School, Leh as well as at the various Army Goodwill Schools in Ladakh region, a number of events were organised for the children including declamation, drawing and quiz competitions as well as an oath taking ceremony, centered on the theme of ‘National Unity’.

The children were also educated regarding their fundamental duties to the nation as model citizens,” said the Army.

Adding further, Army said, “A number of Medical and Veterinary Camps in remote locations of Ladakh to reach out to the needy sections of the society and to provide quality medical as well as veterinary care to the people and their livestock.”

“Symbolic of the important role Ladakhis have played in safeguarding Ladakh, the run was organised between two iconic landmarks of Leh - Start Point being the ‘Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, MVC’ Stadium and terminating at the Rinchen Auditorium, named after Colonel Chhewang Rinchen, MVC**, SM, another hero of Ladakh,” said the Army in its release. Colonel Sonam Wangchuk was awarded Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) during Kargil Conflict and Colonel Chhewang Rinchen Got the MVCs for 1947 and 1971 India Pakistan Wars. He was given Sena Medal for 1962 operations.

The Army added, all these activities contributed towards increasing awareness about ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ and the important role played by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in forging India into a united entity which thrives in its diversity. The role and responsibility of every Indian towards nation-building was driven home though the various activities undertaken.

Indian Army's 14 Corps handles a very complex array of borders which looks after 740 km long Line of Corps, 110 km Actual Ground Position Line and 198 International Border with Pakistan. With China, it handles 826 km long LAC.