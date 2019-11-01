Home Nation

Aviation Scam: Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar aide Yasmin Kapoor's custody extended

Aviation Scam case relates to the negotiations that allegedly favoured foreign private airlines and caused loss to the state-owned Air India.

Published: 01st November 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A CBI court on Friday extended the judicial custody of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar's close aide Yasmin Kapoor till November 15 in a case relating to illicit aviation deal being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The case relates to the negotiations that allegedly favoured foreign private airlines and caused loss to the state-owned Air India.

ALSO READ: CBI arrests three more people in Deepak Talwar NGO's FCRA violation case

The ED took Yasmin Kapoor into custody on October 3.

The ED told the Rouse Avenue court that they have identified three dubious companies linked to Yasmin Kapoor. The ED alleged that these companies were used to park and launder bribes in the aviation scandal.

Deepak Talwar has been accused of acting as a middleman and arranging bribes for Public Servants, including politicians in lieu of Air India giving up the timings and profitable routes to private and foreign airlines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aviation Scam Deepak Talwar Yasmin Kapoor
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp