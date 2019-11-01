Aviation Scam: Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar aide Yasmin Kapoor's custody extended

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A CBI court on Friday extended the judicial custody of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar's close aide Yasmin Kapoor till November 15 in a case relating to illicit aviation deal being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The case relates to the negotiations that allegedly favoured foreign private airlines and caused loss to the state-owned Air India.

The ED took Yasmin Kapoor into custody on October 3.

The ED told the Rouse Avenue court that they have identified three dubious companies linked to Yasmin Kapoor. The ED alleged that these companies were used to park and launder bribes in the aviation scandal.

Deepak Talwar has been accused of acting as a middleman and arranging bribes for Public Servants, including politicians in lieu of Air India giving up the timings and profitable routes to private and foreign airlines.