Indian Council of Cultural Relations will host 40 youth from seven nations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the aim to make the world community understand the cultural and historical legacies of Sikhism, Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) will be hosting a group of 40 youth from seven countries for a week next month.

The ICCR will be clubbing another group of 20 youth from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University who along with their foreign counterparts will be taken to various religious places associated with Sikh Gurus.

“It’s not in response to incidents of violence reported against Sikhs. We’re hosting them to make them understand India’s rich cultural heritage, which is incomplete without telling the contributions of Sikhism,” said ICCR chief Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

The first-of-its-kind programme, including a seminar here which is likely to be attended by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Murleedharan, will take the youth to Sikh pilgrimage destinations at Patna Sahib (Bihar), Nanded (Maharashtra) and Amritsar (Punjab).