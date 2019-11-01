Home Nation

Indian Council of Cultural Relations will host 40 youth from seven nations

The ICCR will be clubbing another group of 20 youth from JNU and DU who along with their foreign counterparts will be taken to various religious places associated with Sikh Gurus.

Published: 01st November 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

ICCR chief Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

ICCR chief Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the aim to make the world community understand the cultural and historical legacies of Sikhism, Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) will be hosting a group of 40 youth from seven countries for a week next month. 

The ICCR will be clubbing another group of 20 youth from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University who along with their foreign counterparts will be taken to various religious places associated with Sikh Gurus.

“It’s not in response to incidents of violence reported against Sikhs. We’re hosting them to make them understand India’s rich cultural heritage, which is incomplete without telling the contributions of Sikhism,” said ICCR chief Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

The first-of-its-kind programme, including a seminar here which is likely to be attended by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Murleedharan, will take the youth to Sikh pilgrimage destinations at Patna Sahib (Bihar), Nanded (Maharashtra) and Amritsar (Punjab). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Council of Cultural Relations Sikhism
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp