Maharashtra CM post tussle continues as focus shifts to plight of farmers

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: While the tug-of-war for government formation continued in Maharashtra, the focus shifted to farmers with all parties suddenly rushing to show concern for their plight.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at a meeting, reviewed the damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rains and directed the administration to complete the survey and compensation procedure at an accelerated pace.

While MoS, Agriculture, Sadabhau Khot has already begun his visit to the areas where the damage is heavy, Fadnavis directed all the guardian ministers to visit the fields to assess the ground situation and help farmers receive adequate compensation quickly.

Crops on a total 54.22 lakh hectares have been affected in 325 talukas, Fadnavis said after the meeting that was attended by the chief secretary, secretaries of various departments, and representatives of IMD and insurance companies.

“This year rains were unprecedented... Government is taking all efforts to make sure the farmers don’t suffer in receiving compensation,” Fadnavis said. He directed officials to use WhatsApp for facilitating communication from farmers.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar reached also Nashik on Friday to meet and console the farmers who have lost crops and suffered heavy damages while Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is expected to begin his tour on Sunday.

‘President Rule threat insult to people’

The NCP on Friday slammed BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar for his comment that Maharashtra may head for President’s Rule if the BJP-Shiv Sena government is not formed by November 7. The comment sounded like a threat and insulted the state’s people, the opposition party said.

With the BJP and the Sena bickering over CM’s post, the new government is yet to be formed. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said he felt “pity” at Mungantiwar’s remark as the BJP and Sena are still not able to form government. “It is an insult to the people of the state that these people are talking about President’s Rule despite getting majority.....Mungantiwar should apologies to the people and then talk about President’s Rule,” he said.