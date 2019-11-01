Home Nation

MP honey trap racket: SIT to grill 2 key accused about cash, pen drives and human trafficking

The two accused Shweta Vijay Jain and Arti Dayal – who are among five women arrested in the case – were remanded into five-day remand of the SIT by a Bhopal court on Thursday.

BHOPAL: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Madhya Pradesh Police probing the recently busted alleged honey-trap racket will grill two key accused of the high-profile racket over the next five days.

According to prosecution sources, both the key accused in the case will particularly be grilled by the SIT in connection with Rs 47 lakh cash and pen drives which were seized from the bank lockers of the duo in Bhopal recently.

The SIT will also question the duo about a human trafficking case registered against the duo for allegedly inducing a young college girl into the racket with the promise of a lucrative job. The two accused will particularly be quizzed about the source of the cash seized from their bank lockers. Once the source is ascertained, then the concerned sources will also be questioned about it.

Also, the pen drives seized from the lockers will be played before both the women, who will subsequently identify individuals seen in the clips and videos forming part of the pen drives. Both the women are also likely to be taken to Chhatarpur, Sagar and Rajgarh districts for on spot investigations.

In September, five women and their car driver were arrested by Indore police for allegedly honey-trapping an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) official. A subsequent probe revealed that the racket was much bigger and had links with rich and influential people in MP and outside, including politicians, senior bureaucrats, senior police officers, industrialists and businessmen.

During the course of investigation, father of one of the five arrested women (who was a college going girl from Rajgarh district) lodged a human trafficking complaint against the remaining four accused.
 

