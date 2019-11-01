NCP slams BJP leader for talking of President's rule, calls it an insult of people 

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP on Friday slammed BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar for his comment that Maharashtra may head for President's rule if the new government is not formed by November 7. The comment sounded like a threat and insulted the state's people, the opposition party said.

With saffron allies BJP and Shiv Sena bickering over chief minister's post after winning majority in the Assembly polls, the new government is yet to be formed in Maharashtra.

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said he felt "pity" at Mungantiwar's remark as the BJP and Sena are still not able to form government.

"It is the insult of the people of the state that these people are talking about the President's rule despite getting a majority. Mungantiwar should apologies to the people and then talk about President's rule," he said.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "This (Mungantiwar's comment) looks like some threat.