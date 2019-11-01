Home Nation

Punjab cabinet approves modalities for special assembly session on November 6

The session is being convened to propagate the ideology and teachings of the first Sikh Guru in a befitting manner.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Assembly, Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh addresses the House. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab cabinet on Friday approved modalities for the assembly's special session to be attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu here on November 6 to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Nanak Dev.

The session is being convened to propagate the ideology and teachings of the first Sikh Guru in a befitting manner, an official spokesperson said after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The cabinet discussed at length the preparedness for the session to be held from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm on Wednesday, he said.

It was also decided to extend an invite to all the members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly for the historic session, the official said.

The cabinet passed a unanimous resolution to institute 'Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Award for Promotion of Peace and Interfaith Understanding' in commemoration of the 550th Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

The award would carry a citation and a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh.

The coveted award would be given each year and adjudicated by a jury to be notified by the state government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab assembly Venkaiah Naidu Guru Nanak Dev Guru Nanak birth anniversary
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp