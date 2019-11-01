Sharad Pawar visits Nashik, rues government apathy towards rain-hit farmers

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday visited Nashik district in north Maharashtra to review crop losses due to rains.

Withdrawing monsoon rains have damaged crops in many parts of the state.

"The farmers said they have lost crop, suffered heavy losses and are faced with question whether to live or die. No one from the government has approached them the farmers said," Pawar tweeted.

The former Union agriculture minister said he visited Take Ghoti village in Igatpuri tehsil.

A party statement said Pawar will also visit the Marathwada region for a similar inspection on November 6.