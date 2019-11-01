Home Nation

Uttarakhand gets Rs 12,000 crore infra budget boost by Centre

The schemes are approved under external assistance plan in which Centre provides 90% of the help and state covers up the rest 10%. 

Published: 01st November 2019 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

The approval is said to be a game-changer which will put the Trivendra Singh Rawat-run hill state among the developed states of India. (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Central government has approved Rs 12,000 crore for infrastructure schemes in Uttarakhand in the ongoing financial year of 2019-20. The approval is said to be a game-changer which will put the hill state among the developed states of India. 

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet ministers and spokesperson for the state government said, "As promised the 'Double Engine' is at work. We are committed to make Uttarakhand one of the best among Himalayan states as well as the most developed state in the country. The money will help us in building much-needed infrastructure."

The schemes are approved under external assistance plan in which Centre provides 90% of the help and state covers up the rest 10%. 

The schemes will help building roads, housing, drinking water, health facilities, educational institutions and many other aspects of developing infrastructure for the state as well as proving employment to check migration, said state government officials. 

Key schemes include Rs 2000 crore investment in drinking water, Rs 1500 crore in sewage management and disposal, Rs 1300 crore for parking facilities in 13 districts of the state, Rs 600 crore for rural industries, Rs 1400 crore for power supply schemes and many others. 

Amit Negi, finance secretary, Uttarakhand said, "We have proposals of Rs 6500 crore still pending and hoping to get approval till next year. The plan is to catapult the state into one of the best with unparalleled infrastructure and facilities for tourism."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand infrastructure
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp