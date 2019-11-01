Vice President Venkaiah Naidu cautions against remarks by political leaders on J&K that will help Pakistan

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday cautioned political leaders against making remarks on Jammu and Kashmir that would given an advantage to Pakistan and said all should speak in one voice when the unity of the country mattered.

Without naming Pakistan, he said everyone should understand the larger "evil designs" of the neighbour which wants to "cripple India" and is aiding and abetting cross-border terrorism.

Speaking at an event organised here by Pragna Bharati, an outfit subscribing towards the ideology of RSS, on the occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said in a democracy political leaders have every right to express their opinion.

"But, same time, we should not allow it to be used by our neighbour who is aiding, abetting, funding, training terrorists who have made that as a state policy and creating trouble permanently.

ALSO READ: CBDT extends all ITRs filing deadline for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh UTs to November 30

"Whatever is said, it should be within limits of country's sovereignty, safety and security," he said.

Some tough steps were needed to be taken when the neighbour wages a proxy war and at the last count over 41,000 people had been killed in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Understanding the evil designs of the neighbour, the country should speak in one voice as far as its unity was concerned, Naidu said.

The vice-president, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said he was happy that the bill for scrapping special status to Jammu and Kashmir was passed peacefully in the upper house.

Naidu said he gave a firm reply when Pakistan at the recent NAM Conference in Azer Baizan alleged human rights violations in India.

"Kashmir is an integral part of India.

"What is remaining is the dispute is there, yes, there is a dispute, because our neighbour has occupied part of the Kashmir. The issue is negotiating or finally taking back the remaining part of the Kashmir which is called as PoK," he said.

ALSO READ: Decision of abrogating Article 370 was unanimous, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

At the same time, the country wanted peaceful co-existence with all, including the neighbouring country, provided it behaved properly, he said.

He said abrogation of Art 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories was to enable the people of the state enjoy the Constitutional rights as available to others.

"That is the purpose and it is a simple administrative arrangement," he said.

He cited the example of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh to form Telangana as an administrative measure.

Describing Sardar Patel as "Unifier of India", he quoted the late leader as having said that unity and more unity was his watchword.

Naidu said every Indian must strive to protect the unity, integrity, safety, security, and sovereignty of the country and it was the best and only way to honour "the legendary leader and visionary statesman" Patel.

The Vice President pitched for creating awareness among youngsters about the efforts and sacrifices made by leaders like Sardar Patel to unite India post-independence and incorporating a detailed chapter in school textbooks on his contributions.